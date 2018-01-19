Quad Cities to host American Cue Sports Alliance championship

This weekend the Quad Cities is hosting the American Cue Sports Alliance (ACS) Midwest 8-Ball Championship. The RiverCenter's south building in downtown Davenport has been transformed into a large pool hall with 80 tables for the tournament.

Around 800 players will compete in 15 divisions with over $40,000 in prize money. According to the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau (QCCVB), the tournament will bring an economic impact to the local economy through hotel stays and other expenditures throughout the weekend.

"This event is especially beneficial to our tourism industry partners including hotels, restaurants, bars, attractions, gas stations and retail during the traditionally slower winter season," QCCVB Vice President of Sales, Lynn Hunt said.

The executive director of the ACS, John Lewis, told TV-6 the RiverCenter is the biggest pool hall in Iowa.

"The RiverCenter is a great location for us and we love being in the Quad Cities," Lewis said. "Most of our players come from Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. So being on the border of Iowa like this enables a bigger turnout."

The tournament is free to watch for those who want to see some 8-ball without competing.

On Friday, Jan. 19:

12 p.m.

- Mens 9-Ball Singles (Handicapped) - $30

- Womens 9-Ball Singles (Handicapped) - $30

8 p.m.

- Mens 4-Person Open 8-Ball Teams - $120

- Womens 4-Person Open 8-Ball Teams - $120

- Mens 4-Person Advanced 8-Ball Teams - $240

- Womens 4-Person Advanced 8-Ball Teams - $240

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 20-21:

6 p.m.

- 2nd Chance Mens Open 8-Ball Teams - $240

- 2nd Chance Womens Open 8-Ball Teams - $240

The tournament will run through Sunday, Jan. 21.