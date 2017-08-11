Quad Cities welcomes Medal of Honor recipient, Shilo Harris

The Patriot Guard Riders were at the Quad Citiy International Airport on Friday afternoon, August 11, to welcome an American hero to the QCA. Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sgt. Shilo Harris arrived just after 1 p.m.

Harris took time to shake hands and give hugs to all of those standing on each side of the concourse leading away from the terminals.

A wounded veteran and author of "Steel Will," Harris will appear on Paula Sands Live on Friday at 3 p.m. He'll also be at a book signing at the 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road HyVee on Sunday, August 13 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.