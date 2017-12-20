Quad Cities woman warns of suspicious van in West Branch

Elke Fairbanks was filling up at her normal Casey’s gas station Tuesday night. She says a man came up to her and asked her to help pump his gas. Immediately, she said, she felt something was wrong.

“It was so scary,” she said as she sat safely on a park bench nearly 19 hours after the incident occurred.

Fairbanks said she recently moved to the Quad Cities. Tuesday night she was on her way home from visiting her mom in Iowa City.

“I had just left my mom's house with my daughter who's only five months old and she was riding in the back seat,” Fairbanks recalled.

She says she often stops at the Casey’s in West Branch to fill up her gas tank before heading back to the QCA. The mother says she has never felt unsafe there. But Tuesday night was a different story.

“The man approached me he kind of was very off-putting at first and said can you come over and fill up my gas tank for me,” Fairbanks said.

She says her gut instincts told her something was not right.

"I told him absolutely not and I got back in the car as fast as I could and went on the road and called the cedar county sheriff," Fairbanks said.

She says she does not know what would have happened if she had stuck around, but she does not think it would have ended well.

“Just the way that he asked me and the way that he drove off ,” she said of what made her so uncomfortable. “If you need gas you're gonna stick around and not speed off to the next gas station.”

Fairbanks describes the car as a white minivan with no license plates. She says there were two men in the vehicle and described it having tinted windows. When she told the man no, she says he jumped back in the van, sped off and got onto I80 heading eastbound.

“I thought that I was going to get abducted and taken who knows where,” she added.

That is why she is sharing her story on social media.

After the incident, she wrote a Facebook post detailing the incident and warning others to be on the lookout.

“Just be aware for yourself, for your kids for you know anybody that's out there always keep an eye out,” Fairbanks said of what she hopes people take away from her story.

Since making her post public, Fairbanks says two people have reached out to her with similar stories. One was out of Walcott, the other Geneseo.

