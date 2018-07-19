Quad Cities youth crimes become more violent, city leaders address the problem

Davenport city leaders say they know youth crime is a problem and they know they need to do something.

"This is Quad City issue," Davenport mayor Frank Klipsch said Thursday.

The crimes started as crimes as opportunities for youth stealing unlocked cars. Monday that changed as the crimes turned violent. On Monday, a 71-year-old woman sitting in her vehicle at an East Moline store was carjacked. On Wednesday, Davenport police arrested two teens for assaulting a woman and stealing her cell phone.

"Those are violent crimes against community members that we don't want to have," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said. "I think the important thing, this trend is real and we as law enforcement need our community to help in this."

Over the last two weeks, police in the Quad Cities have arrested 20 people for car thefts. Chief Sikorski says a number of them have been crimes of opportunity.

"We need to do a better job as a community to do a better job at prevention and taking advice on prevention," the Police Chief said.

While the crimes are spread out across the Quad Cities, Davenport has taken the lead in looking for a solution.

"We need everyone in the community to feel apart of the solution," Klipsch said. "This isn't something the city is going to fix or something that one individual is going to fix. This is everyone coming together."

Both the mayor and the police chief agree that a solution starts with reaching the kids and not just those getting into trouble.

"Give our community a chance to listen to you and to feel as valued as you deserve to be, to feel valued," Mayor Klipsch said. "I think that is the case we have to deal with now. There are a lot of people who want to help."

"If our youth need help, we will find them assistance," Chief Sikorski said. "But, we are also here for our community and to keep our community safe and we will always be here for that."

Davenport's mayor will be meeting with other mayors across the area tomorrow. He says the issue of violent crime among youth will be a topic of conversation. Mayor Klipsch has started the Quad Cities Youth Summit. It was created to allow him and other community leaders to share their concerns about crime.

The mayor says the results will be released sometime in August and then a group will be created to come up with a long-term plan to fight Quad City youth crime.

