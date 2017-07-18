Quad City Air Show on auction block

The future of the Quad City Air Show may be further in doubt. Organizer Ken Hopper took 2017 off the schedule to reassess. Now, he's selling the items used to run the show. Hopper's property goes up for auction this week.

The sale starts Thursday in what the auctioneer described as a liquidation auction. He showed TV-6 three hangars full of airshow equipment up for sale.

Tools, oil, and caution tape are on the auction block. Big items like an air show fire truck, golf cart, and plane tug will also be auctioned off. The auctioneer said there are over a thousand items to sell.

TV-6 tried to get a hold of organizer Ken Hopper but he hasn't returned an email or phone call as of Tuesday night. Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said he wasn't aware of this sale but hopes it does not mark the end of the Quad City Air Show.

"I'll hope to get a chance to talk to Ken, he's done a great job over the years providing great entertainment. so if that, in fact, is true, we hate to see the air show go, and then we'll look forward to what else we can do to bring another great attraction to the community," said Klipsch.

The mayor said he has not discussed the future of the air show with Hopper yet. He said those conversations were most likely going to take place at the end of this summer.

Hopper and the city have disagreed in the past over financial support. Most recently, the city wanted Hopper to spend more on liability insurance. Last year, Hopper told TV-6 there were other airports interested in hosting the air show.

