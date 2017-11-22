Quad City Airport encouraging business community to fly local

It has been a challenging few years at the Quad City International Airport, with the loss of some airlines and now carriers offering lower rates at hubs like Chicago. That has resulted in declining passenger numbers. But now, airport officials have a plan to meet the challenges head-on.

This week, the airport in Moline launched an initiative to attract more business customers, with the Fly Local Alliance. According to a news release, the alliance asks the business community to "look before their book".

Companies who sign on, agree to make flying locally a priority. They get a link to a true-trip cost calculator that factors in the cost of mileage, fuel, tolls, parking an time when it comes to using other airports to travel. It also includes a two-question airport customer satisfaction survey, to help the airport improve customer service.

In return, the airport provides alliance members benefits at the airport such as complimentary passes to the business center/lounge, on-site assistance, and access to meeting rooms at the airport.

The program also recognizes the importance of a strong, thriving airport to the local and regional economy. It was the result of an effort by the Quad City Chamber of Commerce Air Service Committee.

Full details about the Fly Local Alliance are available at www.qcairport.com/alliance http://www.qcairport.com/alliance.