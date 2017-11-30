Quad City Animal Welfare Center Holiday Open House - Dec. 9

Quad City Animal Welfare Center’s Holiday Open House will be Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, from noon to 3 p.m. The event will include a silent auction, bake sale, vendors, and an adoption special.

The event will be at the nonprofit’s Adoption & Education Center, 724 W. 2nd Ave., Milan. The adoption special is half price adoptions for all dogs and cats 6 months or older. The regular adoption fees are $100 for dogs and $40 for cats, so the open house adoption fees are $50 for dogs and $20 for cats. This special is a one day special that will run from noon to 5 p.m.

QCAWC’s Adoption & Education Center is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. with extended hours on Wednesday until 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and tested before they are placed up for adoption. Cats are tested for Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV) and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) and dogs are tested for heartworm disease.

The mission of QCAWC is to operate a shelter for homeless animals, to offer a spay and neuter program, and provide humane education.

QCAWC’s walk-in wellness clinic is open every Wednesday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic, 612 1st St. W., Milan.

Low cost, high quality spay and neuter appointments for cats and dogs can be scheduled by calling (309) 787-6830 ext. 26 or 27.

QCAWC is celebrating 40 years of saving animals one life at a time this year. The shelter was founded in 1977. QCAWC’s website is www.qcawc.org.