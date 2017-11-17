General admission to the 32nd annual Quad City Arts Festival of Trees opens Saturday.

It is a seven-day-long holiday event.

“The whole time is a party,” said Quad City Arts CEO Carmen Darlend. “There's a lot going on every day.”

The inside of the River Center has transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

“New this year in the center of the floor behind me is an animated tree that almost reaches to the rafters,” Darlend said. “It’s animated to lights and music so that will be fun.”

She says the festival is all about getting people ready for the holiday season.

“It puts you in the mood for the holidays, gives you ideas and inspiration.”

There are wreaths, trees, ornament and more displayed throughout the room. And Darlend says there's plenty to do for all ages.

“Upstairs is our new reindeer games,” she said. “We have a dozen games for children and Santa is at the end of the hall upstairs with the big throne area.”

General admission is $10 for adults. But there are a few discount days. Military members and their families are offered a discount on Sunday. That following Saturday is family day.