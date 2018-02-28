Quad City Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count results

The results are in for this year's Christmas Bird Count conducted by the Quad City Audubon Society.

Over a period of 23 days in December to January volunteers go out and try to identify different species of birds.

This year set a new record for four out of the five areas in our region with 85 to 100 different species identified.

Kelly McKay, a wildlife biologist, says it indicates the later start to winter meant birds that would normally head south were still here, while winter birds had already arrived.

The long-term data can show how things like climate change, can impact the bird population

