Quad City Easter Egg hunts

Below a list of Easter Egg Hunts that will be held throughout the Quad Cities. We will also be listing if they have been canceled due to weather regarding Saturday, March 24.

Easter Egg Hunts:

DAVENPORT: Senior Star at Elmore Place will host an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m. There will be two hunts for two age groups, one for 3 and under and another for 4 and up.

In inclement weather, the hunt will still take place but it will be in the Independent Living Building.

DAVENPORT:

Spring Celebration and Eco Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday, March 23.

Join us for our annual Spring Celebration and Eco Egg Hunt at Nahant Marsh on Saturday, March 24.

Children ages 3-12 can participate in either a hide-and-seek egg hunt (great for younger children) or a GPS scavenger egg hunt (best for older children). The egg hunts will run from 9-11 a.m. at your leisure. Bring your own basket! There will also be a variety of hands-on activities where children and their families will learn about local wildlife and upcycling.

Refreshments will be available for purchase. Each paid participant will receive a bag of eco-friendly goodies once they have completed their egg hunt. Activities will be adapted for inclement weather.

MOLINE: Moline Parks & Recreation will be holding its 14th-annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt will be located at the Riverside Park, 3300 5th Avenue in Moline.

Kids 8 and under are invited to hunt for 12,000 candy-filled eggs and receive a visit from a special bunny. The event is free and open to the public.

Parents will not be able to participate with children who are 3-years-old and up.

Ages 2 & under: 9:45 a.m. inside the fenced area of the pool.

Ages 3 - 6: 10 a.m. west side of the pool.

Ages 7 - 8: 10 a.m. on the north side of the mausoleum.

They will also hold a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt to begin at 8 p.m. in the same location. This event is free and open to the public and participants must bring their own flashlights. This event is for children aged 9 - 12.

ROCK ISLAND:

QC Pay It Forward will hold an Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, March 25 at 11 a.m. located at Longview Park in Rock Island.

Free hot food will be available, and the egg hunt is for children ages 3 - 12.

Easter Egg Hunts that are CANCELLED:

BETTENDORF: Bettendorf's Easter Egg Extravaganza has been postponed until Saturday, March 31.

MUSCATINE:

Muscatine Parks & Recreation Egg Hunt

This event has been canceled.

"The 2018 Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday (March 24) at Weed Park was cancelled Friday after a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Muscatine County. The Parks & Recreation staff thanks everyone for their interest and are looking forward to an awesome event next year."

SILVIS:

The Optimist Club of Silvis announcing the Annual Silvis Easter Egg Hunt is rescheduled due to expected snow storm tomorrow. It is rescheduled for Saturday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at Schadt Park in Silvis.