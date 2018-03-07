Quad City Global Mentoring Walk for young women this Saturday

The first ever Quad City Vital Voices Global Mentoring Walk will be held in Rock Island this weekend and a high school senior is a force behind it.

On Sat., March 10, 2018, about 60 local women leaders will meet with high school and college-aged girls to discuss careers. It's part of a worldwide event celebrating International Women's Day.

The idea started when the founder and former CEO of Oxygen Media, Geraldine Laybourne, found that the best way to meet with young women eager to seek her guidance, was during her daily morning walks. She then organized mentoring walks with the Vital Voices Network to provide access to successful women.

This year, over 150 Walks will be held in 60 countries, including one at the Botanical Center in Rock Island. The Quad City event is being organized by 18-year-old Clare VanSpeybroeck, an Alleman High School senior.

KWQC-TV6 News Anchor Marcia Lense will also team-up with a young woman and discuss careers in broadcasting during the Quad City walk.