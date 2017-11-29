Quad City MEG loses Rock Island officer

The Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group is made up of officers from police and sheriff’s departments in Rock Island and Scott Counties.

Monday, Rock Island Police said they would need to withdraw their QC MEG manpower to put more boots on the streets. The city is facing budget cuts and if the proposed budget goes through, two open positions within the police department will not be filled.

Currently, the department contributes one officer to QC MEG. But the director of the program James Rieck says they are well prepared for staffing changes.

“Milan recently put somebody back in after not being able to contribute for a while, so we went up a number, and with the budget issues in Rock Island you know we lost a guy, so now we’re kind of maintaining what we have,” Rieck said.

The group has been working to combat drugs in the Quad Cities since 1974.

“We primarily look for the mid-level or the high-level dealers that are doing the most damage in the area,” Rieck said.

Since the first of the year, the task force has opened more than 160 drug investigations, made more than 100 arrests and conducted 200 consent and warrant searches across the two counties.

“The street value of the drugs that we’ve taken off the streets exceeds $42 million,” Rieck said.

The director says QC MEG provides a unique way to combat the issue in the bi-state area.

“There’s so many commonalities here with people,” Rieck said. “You run into several cases where somebody might operate on both sides of the river, their business being narcotics, so what we can do is we’re not bound by that border we can continue the investigation.”

Rieck says the group remains relevant more than 40 years since its inception

“With over $42 million worth of drugs taken off of the streets here in the Quad Cities and with the number of firearms, 43 firearms being taken off the street from drug dealers, the impact is pretty substantial,” Rieck said.

One facet he says is constantly changing are the departments contributing officers.

“Having officers from Rock Island and Davenport would definitely benefit us but we still work with those individual departments, we still do drug investigations in those cities,” Rieck said.

Currently, Milan, Moline, East Moline, Silvis and Bettendorf police departments are contributing officers, along with Rock Island and Scott County Sheriff's Departments and Illinois State Police.

“We’re always kind of behind, so what we do is we keep an open door and if somebody can contribute an officer with us we certainly accept that,” Rieck said.

