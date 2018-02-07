Quad City Mallards invites the public to paint the ice pink for breast cancer awareness

The Quad City Mallards are inviting the public to stop by the TaxSlayer Center on Wednesday, Feb. 7 to paint the ice pink. Fans are invited to paint the name of a loved one affected by breast cancer on the ice in pink.

The names that are written will remain on the ice for the Mallards' games on Friday, Feb. 9 against the Indy Fuel and on Saturday, Feb. 10 against the Fort Wayne Comets. Fans can stop by anytime between 9 a.m and 9 p.m. on Wednesday to paint the ice.

The Mallards will have special pricing for their Friday and Saturday night games for Komen supporters. Fans will receive a $1 off lower bowl tickets, and with your ticket purchase, Komen Greater Iowa will receive a $5 donation.

For special ticket pricing, you can call 309-277-1327 and ask for Devin. You can tell him you're supporting Komen Greater Iowa with your ticket purchase. You can also log on to Ticketmaster's website and enter the code "Komen" as you choose your seats.

There will also be a Komen booth at Friday's game. Additionally, thanks to generous donations from the Quad City Mallards, they will auction off a jersey to one lucky winner.

