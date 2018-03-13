Quad City Mallards to cease operations following the end of current season

The Quad City Mallards have just announced they will cease operations following the end of this current season.

They posted a press release on their website stating the current Mallards' owner, Jordan Melville said it's a difficult decision but the time has come to cease operations.

"This was an extraordinarily difficult decision to reach and one that I arrived at only after lengthy deliberation and a lot of soul-searching," said Melville in a press release. "In the end it became clear I would no longer be able to make the financial commitment required for the team to continue and that, as hard as it was to reach this conclusion, the time has come to cease operations."

The release states the Mallards have 11 total regular season games remaining and five home games left to play. The season will finish with a home game on Saturday night, April 7.

Inquiries regarding the team or related to its halt in operations can be directed to Brian Lavelle, the Mallards’ director of communications, broadcasting and team services, and Kess Gedye, the club’s director of finance and administration, at 309-277-1364.