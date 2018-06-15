Quad City Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr at TaxSlayer Center

Muslims celebrated the first day of Eid al-Fitr at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline due to the growing size of the Muslim community.

The celebration began on Friday morning at 9 where they held prayer, known a salat, and a sermon. This year's Eid prayer was held at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline due to the growing size of the Muslim community.

The Eid al-Fitr celebration follows the completion of one month of fasting known as Ramadan. The three-day celebration is commonly known as "Eid". Eid al-Fitr prayer is traditionally held in open fields or a large hall as a congregation.

"It is like both Thanksgiving and Christmas" Dr. Anis Ansari, the Former President of Clinton Islamic Center, spoke about the celebration with TV6 "Many people wear costumes, of their culture, and it is something to see. It is really a great celebration of community and our religion, filled with happiness."

Ramadan holds special significance for Muslims and fasting is believed to help one show humility in one's existence while also helping one empathize with the less fortunate. Charity and service are especially emphasized during Ramadan.

Friday's event drew in around 1,400 Muslims from over 25 countries.