Quad City Pride Parade "went well" according to director

The Quad Cities' first-ever pride parade went very well according to Andrew Arnold, the QC Pride Director of Communications.

"We had people lining up every block," Arnold said. "Everyone in the parade had a great time. It was spectacular to have so many people join us on the parade route that were just spectators."

QC Pride was founded in 2008 and was revived in 2017. On their websi,te they state "staying true to our msision, our goal is to create a thriving LGBTQ+ community in the Quad Cities. QC Pride plans several events throughout th yeear, highlighed with the annual Unity Pride Week."

The 2018 Quad Cities Unity Pride Week began on June 1 and ran until June 9. The week-long event included Streetfest, Family Day, a Movie Night, Open Mic, Taste of Pride Wine Dinner, Pub Crawl and more. The organization held what they hope is the first of many Pride Parades over the weekend in downtown Rock Island and Davenport.

Arnold said police on both sides of the river were "great" and even though they had two peaceful protestors, it didn't put a dent in the positivty the Quad Cities brought.

"The only incident that we had was a Davenport city worker drover through our freshly painted UP logo that was located at the start of the parade," Arnold said. "We had plenty of cones around it and he plenty of room to drive around it, but he purposely drove through the middle of it. There was little damage, but it was just insulting. I’ve contacted the city about it."

Arnold said they're thankful for the turnout this year, but they're already planning for next year's.

"We're excited for next year's parade," Arnold said. "As more people are already interested in submitting floats."