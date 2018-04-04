Quad City Salvation Army offers free drug rehabilitation

Recent reports confirm both prescription and illegal drug addiction is destroying lives at an alarming rate. But you may be doing something to help, and not even realize it.

A Quad City rehabilitation program has a long history of overcoming addiction and it's powered by your old stuff.

"I was in front of a grocery store asking for change and someone came up to me and said, son, you don't have to live that way."

That was a life-changing moment for Alex Velasquez, a heroin addict living on the streets of Chicago. He was taken to a Salvation Army Center and not only did he recover, but became "Captain Alex"--a pastor and administrator of the Salvation Army Rehabilitation program in Davenport.

"What's the secret to your success? Believing in something greater than yourself and in here, it's Jesus. We're a church, too," said Captain Alex.

For more than 100 years, the Salvation Army has been lifting people from the depths of addiction. from alcohol to fentanyl. with today's growing opioid crisis, it's now reaching out through an ad campaign, and offering help for free.

"They answer six simple questions in a phone interview, and that's it," added Captain Alex.

At any given time, 70 to 120 people will be housed in the quad city facility, like 19-year-old Ryley Hofferber.

"It started with pills and then kinda gradually worked it's way to heroin," said Hofferber.

While recovering, the teen from Wisconsin is picking up some job skills in the kitchen.

So how do they offer long-term residential rehabilitation for free? Well, it's donations of unwanted stuff that pays for the program and, is also part of its success.

Behind the scenes in a warehouse, it's a busy, but happy place. The goal is to develop a sense of purpose sorting through donations and making repairs on items that will be sold at nine thrift stores in the Quad Cities. And like Captain Alex, many of the counselors are graduates of the program--all with a focus on positive behavior modification.

Today, Ryley is learning how to feed the crew. After some slips in his life, he's now filled with hope

"If you want to fix yourself, then there's a lot of fixing that can go on around here," he added.

And through donations of unwanted stuff, the entire community keeps it all going.

The Salvation Army is raising money and expects to open a wing so women can enroll in its rehab program.

By the way, not everything sells at the thrift stores, but instead of throwing things out, they divert 3 million pounds of material from going to the landfill and sell it abroad.

