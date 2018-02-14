Quad City Sikh Religious Leader says he was attacked by Uber passenger

A member of the Sikh community in the Quad Cities says he was attacked while driving his Uber. Gurjeet Singh is a religious community leader. He says he was driving his Uber on January 28th when he picked up two passengers in Moline. While driving them to Milan, Singh says the male passenger starting asking him about what country he was from and what his status was. Singh says the passenger then said, “I don’t like turban people. I don’t like bearded people,” and put a gun to his head. Singh was able to get the passenger out with the help of the female passenger. Singh’s lawyers say the female apologized for the male’s actions.

TV-6 Investigates has asked for a copy of the police report, but as of yet, no charges have been filed in this case.

Wednesday, the Legal Director with the Sikh Coalition met with Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos to express their frustration. The group is asking for hate crime charges to be filed.

“We expressed our obvious concerns and the fact that we don't understand how an identified attacker in such hate violence could be left out to access everything that he has available here meanwhile our client Mr. Singh is fearful and concerned for his safety and the security of his family,” says Amrith Kaur, Sikh Coalition Legal Director.

Sheriff Gerry Bustos told the group and TV-6 that an arrest should be made on Friday.

“In this instance, we're just in the fact finding process right now and you know we can't make an arrest before we have the evidence that we need to do that.”

The car Singh was driving did not have cameras inside. Sheriff Bustos says that makes this case more difficult.

The man accused of this crime has not been identified to TV-6.

The Sikh Coalition says the next step is to arrest the man and file hate crime charges.

“This offender has been identified, we know exactly who he is, the police know who he is and as they close up their investigation, there needs to be an arrest in this case and the state's attorney's office needs to file hate crime charges,” says Amrith Kaur.

TV-6 Investigates will continue looking into this case. Check back for updates.

