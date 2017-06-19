Owner of Quad-City Times to purchase Dispatch-Argus

Two newspapers in the Quad Cities will soon be owned by the same company.

Lee Enterprises, the owner of the Quad -City Times, just announced is has reached an agreement to purchase the Moline Dispatch-Rock Island Argus. The newspaper, based in Moline, has a daily circulation of about 25,000.

The $7.15 million dollar deal is expected to close later this month. It includes CQOnline.com and related publications serving communities in western Illinois.

No word yet on whether the purchase will have any impact on jobs.