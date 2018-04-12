Quad City area police departments to plant blue pinwheels for child abuse awareness

On Thursday, April 12, the Moline Police Department will be planting hundreds of blue pinwheels in front of the police department to raise awareness for those affected by child abuse.

April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month, so the department will plant them at 10 a.m. in front of Rotary Park along 6th Avenue in Moline.

Child Abuse Council of the Quad Cities will be at the event speaking about the impact child abuse has locally and what the community can do to prevent it.

Moline Police Department Detective Jon Leach will discuss his experiences dealing with child abuse investigations and the victims he has fought for during his career.

On Friday, April 13, the Davenport Police Department will take part in planting blue pinwheels for the same cause. They will plant theirs at 9 a.m. in front of the Davenport Police Department on Harrison Street.

Davenport will partner with the Child Abuse Council of the Quad Cities during the event while they plant the pinwheels.

The blue pinwheels are a symbol of the health, happy and full childhoods all children deserve. Throughout the region, child abuse agencies and their local partners will be hosting pinwheel gardens which will remain on display through the month of April. These gardens show the community that children are our future and that we support child abuse prevention.