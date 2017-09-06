QCA pumpkin patches and fall attractions get ready to open

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - With temperatures quickly falling you may be thinking of your favorite fall traditions, like visiting a pumpkin patch. We checked to see which ones are getting ready to open for the season. Happy hunting!
Buffalo Pumpkin Patch & Event Center
- Buffalo, IA
- Open Saturday, September 9th through November 1st
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7 days/week
Colony Pumpkin Patch
- North Liberty, IA
- September 16 - October 29
- Weekdays 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Flashlight maze and zombie paintball on Friday and Saturday nights from September 29 - October 28
Schuster's Pumpkin Patch
- Dubuque, IA
- Open Saturday and Sunday
- September 23rd through October 29th
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pride of the Wapsi Pumpkin Patch
- Long Grove, IA
- Opens Saturday, September 30th
Country Corner Farm Market & Pumpkin Patch
- Alpha, IL
- Pumpkin Patch open October 1st through 31st
- Weekday afternoons from noon to 7 p.m.
Stone's Apple Barn
-East Moline, IL
-Pick your own apples
-September 8 - Oct. (or until the apples are gone)
-Friday, Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.