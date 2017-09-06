QCA pumpkin patches and fall attractions get ready to open

With temperatures quickly falling you may be thinking of your favorite fall traditions, like visiting a pumpkin patch. We checked to see which ones are getting ready to open for the season. Happy hunting!

Buffalo Pumpkin Patch & Event Center

- Buffalo, IA

- Open Saturday, September 9th through November 1st

- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7 days/week

Colony Pumpkin Patch

- North Liberty, IA

- September 16 - October 29

- Weekdays 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

- Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Flashlight maze and zombie paintball on Friday and Saturday nights from September 29 - October 28

Schuster's Pumpkin Patch

- Dubuque, IA

- Open Saturday and Sunday

- September 23rd through October 29th

- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pride of the Wapsi Pumpkin Patch

- Long Grove, IA

- Opens Saturday, September 30th

Country Corner Farm Market & Pumpkin Patch

- Alpha, IL

- Pumpkin Patch open October 1st through 31st

- Weekday afternoons from noon to 7 p.m.

Stone's Apple Barn

-East Moline, IL

-Pick your own apples

-September 8 - Oct. (or until the apples are gone)

-Friday, Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.