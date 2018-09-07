Quad City area receives over 7 inches of rain

Some parts of the Quad City area have received large amounts of rainfall over the past few days. According to the National Weather Service, some locations received reports of more than 7 inches of rain over the past five days.

While the official rainfall total at the Quad City International Airport in Moline is 2.78 inches, several locations in the TV-6 viewing area had much more. In Carroll County, Illinois, the town of Chadwick comes in the highest with 7.61 inches of rainfall. Rock Falls recorded 5.57 inches, and Oquawka 5.16 inches of rain.

Muscatine had 4.67 and Illinois City in Rock Island County reported 4.57 inches, Alexis 4.49 and Davenport 4.21.

Most other locations reported 1-3 inches of rain.

The NWS says the results are collected from a varity of sources, volunteers and weather observers with varying equipment, which is why not all of the data is considered official.

