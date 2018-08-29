Quad City colleges team-up to promote higher ed

In the absence of a big university, you might not think of the Quad Cities as a "college town", but leaders from several local colleges and universities think otherwise.

Representatives from St. Ambrose University, Augustana College, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Black Hawk College, Palmer College, Trinity College of Nursing and Western Illinois University-Quad Cities gathered to announce the importance of higher education in the region. They released numbers to demonstrate the impact including more than 21,000 current students from all 50 states.

Many of those students will stay in the Quad Cities, helping the local economy for years to come. There are 37,000 alumni from living in the Quad Cities.

The group announced an effort to help promote the Quad Cities and recruit more students.

"It was really important for Western to join this campaign because a rising tide lifts all boats, so when we can recruit and retain more students to the Quad Cities region, everybody wins," said Dr. Joseph Rives with Western Illinois University-Quad Cities.

To kick off the initiative, the group is encouraging people to attend a baseball game in September wearing their school colors.

“QC Colleges Day” at the Quad Cities River Bandits game, September 2 at 1:15 p.m., at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. Tickets are $3.50 for those who use one of the following promo codes when purchasing online:

Augustana College — AUGIE

Black Hawk College — BHC

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (Clinton, Muscatine, Scott) — EICC

Palmer College of Chiropractic — PALMER

St. Ambrose University — SAU

Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences — TRINITY

Western Illinois University — WIU

Tickets must be purchased online prior to the game in order to receive the discount. Those participating are encouraged to meet and mingle in the party plaza, located along the first base side of the ballpark.

For the kids, there will be a MEGA Candy Drop The purchase of a ticket also admits one person and their pup, so four-legged family members can show their school pride, too.