Quad City community remembers Trudy Appleby

Although it's been 21 years since Trudy went missing, many people in the community say her disappearance has left a scar on the quad city area.

Community members say she's an important piece of quad city history, in 1996 no one expected this case to go unresolved for so long.

21 years later, and Trudy Appleby's face is still in the back of Kandy Overton's mind. It was a friendly face she saw from time to time.

“My niece was friends with Trudy and I remember the day that she disappeared my sister in law called and told me,” Overton said.

She remembers constantly thinking it could have been her own children.

“Yeah I think we all got to a point where we didn't want to let our kids go out side to play, I know I live in a small community but I was very cautious,” she said.

The disappearance of Trudy left its mark on the quad cities, but Overton believes it's taught the community one thing.

“This is still my community and if we don't watch out for each other and have each other's back, somebody's going to walk in, that we're not going to know, and there's going to be a sad ending and we don't want that,” Overton said.

But she still hopes more questions are answered, as time passes by.

“I'm sorry this happened, I really am, I wish we could all turn back time and somebody could have been there to help her.”

There will be a vigil held for Trudy Appleby on Monday, at the first Baptist Church in East Moline at 7pm.

