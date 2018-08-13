Quad City job fair aims to assist military veterans into civilian workforce

Several big companies and two state unemployment offices are coming together to offer a job fair. But this one has miltary veterans in mind.

The Quad Cities Success Job Fair is being held Tuesday, Aug. 14th from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose University campus in Davenport. It is open to the public, but experts from the Iowa WORKS program and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be on hand to assist miltary veterans with the transition into the civilian workforce.

Deere & Company, Arconic, the Rock Island Arsenal and many other big Qad City employers will be participating in the fair..

Bring your resume and prepare to be interviewed.