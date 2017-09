Madison Keys advances to the semifinals of the U.S. Open after defeating Estonian tennis player, Kaia Kanepi.

The 22-year-old from Rock Island will now go the semifinals where she'll be up against American, CoCo Vandeweghe.

The 15th-seeded Keys joins Americans Venus Williams, CoCo Vandeweghe and Sloane Stephens. This was Keys' first quarterfinal appearance.