Quad City native Talya Arbisser moved to Houston in 2010.

She weathered Hurricane Harvey in her new community.

Arbisser's home wasn't impacted due to it's location on high ground.

Since the rain has stopped, the former QC resident has been volunteering. She says her service even included rescuing flood victims.

KWQC's Ashley Holden will be live with more on Arbisser's service and message to the QC community on Quad Cities Today.