Quad City schools, businesses organize ways to help hurricane survivors

Whether it's a trip to the grocery store or cheering on a local football game. there are easy ways for you to help those who have lost their homes in the hurricane disaster in southeast Texas.

The students at Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption High Schools have agreed to come together to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"Definitely Assumption and Bettendorf had always had a rivalry, but kind of to, you know, put it aside and work together to take up a collection and do something for a bigger cause is great to see," said Bettendorf Student President Jackson Stamper.

Both student sections will be decked out in Western wear for the Varsity football game on Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium. Students from BHS and AHS will circulate the stands at the beginning of the 2nd quarter for donations. All proceeds will be given to the American Red Cross to support the efforts in Texas. Game time is 7 p.m.

Hy-Vee is accepting customer donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The grocery store chain says it will match all donations received from August 30 to September 30, up to $100,000. Funds will be provided to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts, including supporting volunteer efforts, opening shelters and providing meals and other supplies.

Hy-Vee customers will have the ability to donate $1 or $5 amounts at the cash register of any Hy-Vee store. Customers will be able to add the amount to their purchase, or donate separately if they are not purchasing groceries.

C & W Trucking is holding a Fill-the-Truck event in Bettendorf. The company is collecting non-perishable items and when it's full, will travel to the Larado/Houston area to distribute to flood victims.

Some of the items that are needed include:

Blankets, pillows, toilet paper, soap razors, deodorant, cleaning supplies, dog food, diapers, bottled water and non-perishable food.

You can drop off items from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4100 Elm St. in Bettendorf, Iowa.