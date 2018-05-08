Quad City veterans to receive free dental care from Aspen Dental

Area veterans are still able to schedule an appointment for free dental work through Aspen Dental.

Aspen Dental will hold its "MouthMobile" event that helps veterans receive free dental care. This will be part of the company's 30-stop cross-country tour.

The event will be held on Tuesday, May beginning at 9 a.m.

Location: 2720 Locust Street, Davenport, Iowa 52804.

Tours will be available and participating veterans will receive dental work from local doctors.

To schedule an appointment, call Lola Vandewall at 563-529-5496.

"Nearly 150 million Americans - just over half the adult population in the U.S. - did not see a dentist last year, and millions more live in communities where there is little or no access to dental care. Many veterans cannot receive dental benefits through the Veterans Administration, unless they are 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war." it reads in a release from the company.