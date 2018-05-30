Quincy man killed in officer involved shooting

Rollie Davis Sr. was killed in an officer-involved shooting after confronting a Quincy Police officer while armed.

On May 15th, 2018, the officer was confronted during a suspicious person check. The officer discharged their weapon, fatally shooting Rollie Davis Sr., 53, of Quincy, Illinois.

An autopsy was conducted on May 16, 2018, in Bloomington, and the results of which are pending analysis. Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 4 Investigations conducted the Officer Involved Shooting investigation. This incident remains an open and ongoing investigation.