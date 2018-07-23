RAGBRAI Day 1: Onawa to Denison

DENISON, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) -- Thousands of bicyclists rode from Onama to Denison for Day 1 of this year's RAGBRAI, a trip of 43.5 miles. Unless you're Scott Saville. His first day got off in the wrong direction.
But he still had pie for breakfast.
