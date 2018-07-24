RAGBRAI Day 2: Riding with the Bishop

RAGBRAI riders spotted at least one celebrity on Day Two -- Lance Armstrong. But a popular eastern Iowa Catholic cleric is also making the trip.

Bishop Tom Zinkula is riding RAGBRAI this week by day, and delivering Mass every evening each over night stop. He was a priest in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, and has recently been installed as the Bishop of the Davenport Diocese.

As TV9's Scott Saville notes, one unique thing about the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa is you get to ride with people from all walks of life -- doctors, lawyers, school teachers, and even a Bishop.

