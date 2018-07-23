RAGBRAI co-founder Donald Kaul dies

A co-founder of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) died on the day this year's event began.

A former columnist for the Register, Donald Kaul, died at age 83 on July 22.

The former columnist was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize twice during his career in journalism.

Kaul wrote for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and Register, with columns appearing in newspapers nationwide.

The last time Kaul appeared for a major event on RAGBRAI was in Cedar Rapids during the race in 2012 when they celebrated the event's 40th anniversary.

An article by the Des Moines Register earlier this year said Kaul was battling prostate cancer.