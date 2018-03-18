RAGBRAI releases final day route from Iowa City to Davenport

RAGBRAI has released the route riders will take from Iowa City to Davenport on the final day of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

On Saturday July 28th, riders will start in Iowa City and make a 68.9 mile route to Davenport where they'll dip their tires in the Mighty Mississippi.

The route will go through West Liberty, Atalissa, Moscow, Wilton, Wildcat Den State park, Monpelier and Blue Grass before landing in Davenport.

Joe Taylor with the Quad Cities Convention and Visitor's Bureau says the exact route in Davenport has not been finalized. So, it is not clear where in town riders will dip their tires.

Taylor says a local committee will decide the Davenport city route and announce it in the next couple of weeks.

Saturday July 28th is also the same day as the Bix7 Road Race.