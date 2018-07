Some cyclists taking part in this year's RAGBRAI ride are also helping out in the search for Mollie.

Posters of Mollie Tibbetts were up as riders went through Montezuma and Deep River yesterday.

Even some classmates of Tibbetts handed out free granola bars to people with her information on it.

They hope the buttons, t-shirts, fliers, and posters draw awareness in the search for the missing University of Iowa student.