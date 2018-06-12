Racoon climbs building, becomes internet sensation

ST. PAUL. Minn. (AP) A raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul, Minnesota, has captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling an office building.
Onlookers and reporters tracked the critter's progress at it climbed the UBS Tower on Tuesday, interrupting work and causing anxiety for some.
By Tuesday night, it had stopped on a ledge more than 23 stories high.
I made a big mistake. #mprraccoon— The St. Paul Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 12, 2018