Raid of Moline home nets drugs, guns

An investigation and search of a home in Moline led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapons charges.

Police say after getting numerous complaints of possible illegal activity, they got a search warrant and raided the home in the 200 block of 45th Street Monday night.

Police say they found marijuana, other controlled substances and several firearms. One of the guns, a Sig Sauer 9MM, was reported stolen out of Bettendorf.

Charges have been filed against 24-year-old Donavan J. Johnson of Moline. He faces four counts of armed violence, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with Intent to deliver cannabis.

Johnson is being held at the Rock Island County Jail. Meanwhile, police ask anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

