Railroad track improvements set to start in East Moline

Railroad tracks in East Moline are causing concern for city leaders and several drivers. Norm Grimstad said he drives over the tracks on 7th Street in between 12th and 15th Avenue nearly five times each day.

"I have been afraid that I'm going to bust my shocks in my truck or my car," Grimstad said. "It gets frustrating when you have to go down to another area and cross tracks say four or five blocks away or a mile away."

Grimstad reached out to TV expressing his concerns for his vehicle and others that cross the train tracks every day. We reached out to City Engineer, Tim Kammler for answers.

"We wanted to write a letter to bring direct attention to that matter in East Moline," Kammler said. "The railroads have thousands of miles of tracks and we understand that."

Kammler said repairing the tracks is up to the railroads, not the city. After receiving several complaints about the tracks, Kammler said he sent a letter to the Illinois Commerce Commission asking for the repairs to be made. After an inspection, the state directed the railroad companies to initiate the repairs. The agreement states the repairs must be completed in 90 days. According to Kammler the agreement was signed on June 28. Since then, he said he hadn't heard from the railroads after trying to contact them several times for an update. TV6 then reached out to the ICC by phone. Two hours after our phone call Kammler received a response from both the ICC and the railroad companies.

"I've been waiting for months since this order, I haven't heard anything from the railroads at all until you called me today."

The ICC said it will cover the costs of the repairs, estimated at $208,715. Repairs are expected to be completed by September 28.