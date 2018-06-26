Railroad reopens track at oil spill derailment site in Iowa

BNSF Railway says it's reopened a track where 32 tank cars derailed, spilling thousands of gallons of crude oil in northwest Iowa.

Spokesman Andy Williams says a train ran down the repaired line near Doon around 10 p.m. Monday.

An estimated 230,000 gallons (870,619 liters) of crude oil spilled Saturday into floodwaters of the Little Rock River from 14 of the cars. He says much of the oil spilled is contained to a small triangular area between the track and two nearby roads. Hazardous materials and environmental experts are using skimmers to recover additional oil.

City and water district officials downstream in Iowa and Nebraska have been assured by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that the oil will be contained before reaching the Missouri River at Sioux City, Iowa.