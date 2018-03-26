Rain & Fog On The Way!

Another spring storm system is on the way today, but this time it will be all rain instead of snow. Look for rain to move across the area by noon today and continue off and on through Tuesday morning.

After all is said and done we will see nearly an inch of rainfall in spots.This amount of rain and snow melt could lead to minor rises on area rivers and tributaries. If that's not enough areas that were under deep snow pack will likely deal with dense fog late today and tonight as we will melt a lot of snow pack in the next 24 hours.

Once this system clears out we will continue the warming trend with highs near 60° with sunshine by Wednesday.