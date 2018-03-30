Rain & Wind Saturday/Cold Easter Sunday

We will reach the 50s today, but clouds will be increasing ahead of a clipper that will bring another round of below normal temps to the region.

Rain will start up overnight and wrap up by mid morning on Saturday. Amounts will generally be a tenth of an inch or less, but the bigger story will be the NW winds. Winds will gust close to 40 mph through the day on Saturday. This will likely keep areas north of I-80 to the low 40s while areas SE of the QC get to the low 50s. Grass fires danger will be high tomorrow too as winds will dry out the ground and any fire could spread easily.

Since winds will be from the NW cold air will be moving in. This will likely give us our coldest Easter in a decade. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens for Sunday morning services. Time to break out the winter gear for another weekend!