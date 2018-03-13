Rain Chances This Weekend

The weekend is trending cooler with rain chances late Friday into Saturday morning. Models are coming into better agreement for scattered showers to develop along a warm front by Saturday morning. With temps in the low 30s there may be a sleet mixing in early on. While there doesn't appear to be a threat to roads, many St. Patrick's Day festivities will be going on. Temps will warm into the 40s/50s by afternoon as we dry things out.

Long story short, pack waterproof gear and an extra layer if you're heading out to the parade.

