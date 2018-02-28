Rain On The Way

Rain will develop late this afternoon and tonight. We will likely pick up between a .25"-0.5". This will lead to minor rises in area rivers, but not enough to give us a new flooding concerns other than what is occurring right now.

Cold air will quickly move in by Thursday and depending on how long it takes for rain to clear out we could see some wintry mix or snow. Best chances for any accumulations will be in NW Illinois near Galena where up to an inch is possible. Thursday will be breezy and much cooler for the region.