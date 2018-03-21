Rain, Snow or Both on Saturday? Time Will Tell

By now you've probably heard about the storm system slated to arrive Friday night and Saturday morning. The track of the system will determine what type of precipitation the QCA will see. These are the forecasts that give meteorologist gray hairs.

First off, this is low confidence forecast meaning the forecast will likely change from what we see this morning. The reason being, the storm system is still over the Pacific Ocean! So it is hard to get accurate sampling of the system. Once it comes on shore in the Pacific NW we will sample it and get a better idea of the strength and then begin to pin down the track.

Southerly track equals wet snow accumulations for our area possibly prompting a "First Alert Day". Northerly track equals cold rain for the region. This morning I am going with cold rain south of I-80 and wet snow accumulations of 3+" north of I-80. This forecast WILL CHANGE, but is one that is worth paying attention to.