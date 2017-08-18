Rain and storms could impact Monday's solar eclipse

Though it is still a gorgeous weekend away, it looks as though QCA residents could be fighting clouds and storms the day of the solar eclipse. This is all due to a system that will be approaching our area from the west northwest.

The exact timing of the wet weather still has yet to be ironed out, but many models are pushing the rain and storms ahead to the morning hours and after. The coverage of the storms would play a role in the cloud cover, but ample moisture points toward the potential for a good bit of rain Monday and into the daytime on Tuesday. One outlier model holds rain and storms off until Monday afternoon and evening which would be better news for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare event.

The eclipse is set to begin at 11:48 a.m. Monday morning. As of Friday evening, the visibility forecast is fair to poor at start time. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with the chance of a storm or two. Better opportunities for widely scattered storms look to be moving in after after 12:00 p.m.. This would mean continued poor visibility when our max eclipse of 93% occurs at 1:14 p.m.. Storms would likely stick around right through the evening which would make the eclipse hard to see as it ends at 2:38 p.m..

Worst case scenario, you don't get to use your solar eclipse glasses to view the celestial event unfolding above. Though this might sound disappointing, you'd still be able to witness the incredible changes occurring around you. Skies will still become dark in the middle of the afternoon, if not more dark than they would have have on a completely clear day. This added darkness would be produced by the presence of more clouds. As the sun becomes obscured, temperatures will cool off due to lack of incoming solar radiation and the ongoing rain. You'll also still experience that eerie quiet as animals bed down and the birds stop singing their songs.

The timing and coverage of the rain could still change, so be sure to stay with KWQC through the weekend for the latest forecast updates.