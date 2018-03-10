Rain to Snow possible for parts of the area Saturday night into Sunday morning

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine to start, but look for increasing clouds throughout the day. Clouds really begin to increase and thicken by evening, with a chance for a light rain/snow mix, mainly across the far southwestern areas during the evening.

As cold air builds into the area overnight, the mix should change over to a wet snow event. Again, most of the accumulating snow will remain just to our south and west, but if any subtle shift in the track occurs, that could increase or decrease our chances of seeing any accumulating snow in our area.

