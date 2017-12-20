Rain/Freezing Rain/Snow All Possible Thursday

Our run of mild temps has come to an end and the weather pattern will turn active as we get into the holiday weekend. Our first system will arrive Thursday. While the track of the system will likely change it will bring us precipitation regardless of where it goes.

As of 4AM Wednesday morning the forecast calls for some freezing rain along and north of I-80 around sunrise Thursday. Any shift north or south of 25 miles will change that forecast, so confidence is not high in the track right now. This will be a forecast to check out tonight and again tomorrow morning before you head out the door.

Well below normal temps are still on track for Christmas and into the New Year. We are still eyeing Christmas Eve for snow chances, but with little continuity in models the forecast is not very confident in snow, the arctic air however is a given. Stay tuned for more updates!