Rain/Snow Saturday Night Into Sunday

After a break from the active weather over the past few days a "head scratcher" of a system arrives Saturday night. Rain and snow are likely somewhere over the midwest. Favored areas right now are southwest of the QC where minor accumulations on grassy surfaces are possible. All that being said, this a low confidence forecast.

The storm system in question is just pulling into Pacific NW today. This means we can sample it and determine how strong it is and if it is as wet as what some models are saying. For those wondering about model spread, right now most models are producing zilch, but our in house model and the American model are producing several inches over our area. These are considered outliers due to how wet they are, but again this is not known for sure. So for now I am going with a forecast of minor accumulations SW of the QC by Sunday morning. We will have a better handle later this afternoon and look for a more refined forecast.

