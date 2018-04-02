Rain/Snow/Cold All Continue This Week

After the coldest Easter since 1964 the well below average temperatures will continue this week. Well below normal temperatures this time of year means we still hold on to snow chances. Yes we still get snow in April with an average of 0.9".

A system will pull into the midwest this afternoon. This will spread rain over from the 4PM Monday through 4PM Tuesday. After 4PM Tuesday NW winds will ramp up bringing in colder air changing rain to snow from north to south. This will like to an inch of two of snow, especially north of I-80 by midnight Wednesday. This means the Tuesday evening commute will be slick for some areas. Behind this system temps will continue to average well below normal as highs only reach the 30s/40s all the way through the weekend.

