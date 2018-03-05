Rain/Snow/Sleet For Your Monday Commutes

Rain/sleet/snow are all likely at times this morning through 10AM. A few slick spots will be possible north of highway 30, but the main snow band holds off until this evening. By mid morning temperatures will be warm enough that precipitation will fall as rain.

As the afternoon progresses rain will continue across our area, but quickly change over to snow for areas along highway 20 by 4PM. This will continue for a 4 hour window where 1"-3" of snow will accumulate.

For the QC this will be a rain event with some sleet possible, but no accumulations. We will pick up 3/4" of rain area wide today leading to flooding again this week.